FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish lira dips before central bank survey, stocks rise
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Turkish lira dips before central bank survey, stocks rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira edged down on Friday as stocks and bonds partly recouped recent losses, with markets looking to a central bank survey of business leaders’ and economists’ expectations.

The monthly survey is due at 1130 GMT, with inflation and current account expectations the focus of analysts’ attention.

“Today, inflation expectations will be monitored and we expect slight improvement after (lower)-than-expected November inflation,” a note from Istanbul-based TEB said.

At the central bank’s last monetary policy meeting, worries over inflation pressures spurred it to signal monetary tightening, though it held its main policy rate unchanged.

The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.

The lira slipped marginally to 2.0453 to the dollar at 0840 GMT from 2.0442 late on Thursday, with concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon begin tapering its bond buying programme also a factor.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was at 9.69 percent in thin trade.

The main stock index was up 0.83 percent at 73,648.68 points, lagging a 0.01 percent fall in the wider emerging market. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.