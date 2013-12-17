UPDATE 2-Turkish stocks tumble 5 percent as graft probe rattles market

* Halkbank shares tumble 12 percent after police search

* Central bank tightens liquidity, rates unchanged

* Lira, bonds weaker, share index down 5.2 percent (Adds closing prices, Emlak Konut)

By Dasha Afanasieva

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkish stocks tumbled 5 percent on Tuesday on concerns about the political fallout from a police investigation into alleged corruption in which well-known businessmen and the sons of three cabinet ministers were detained.

The raids eclipsed a central bank policy-setting meeting which concluded with the bank saying it would tighten liquidity through funding moves while leaving interest rates unchanged.

State-run lender Halkbank tumbled more than 12 percent after state officials and banking sources said financial police had searched its headquarters in Ankara.

The general manager of Turkey’s partly state-owned real estate company Emlak Konut GYO was summoned by police. Its shares also fell more than 12 percent.

“While the details are not disclosed at this stage, the news flow is likely to dampen market sentiment until there is clarification of the issue,” a note from Finansbank said.

The main stock index closed down 5.21 percent at 70,946 points, sharply underperforming a 0.12 percent rise in the wider emerging markets index.

Turkish carmaker Tofas fell 5.26 percent after saying in a stock exchange filing late on Monday that it had received a tax fine.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 9.63 percent in thin trade from 9.45 percent on Monday.

The investigation overshadowed the outcome of the central bank meeting.

“In a normal day, this might have been perceived as a positive for the lira but since local newsflow makes investors anxious, we can’t see any positive reflection on the lira,” Garanti Securities strategist Tufan Comert said.

After the central bank announcement, the lira firmed to 2.0365 against the dollar from 2.0400 beforehand, but then weakened to 2.0407 at 1605 GMT.

The maximum amount of one-week repo funding would be cut to 6 billion lira ($2.96 billion) from 10 billion lira, and the funding facility to primary dealers would be cut to 6.5 billion from 23 billion lira, the bank said.

Markets are also watching the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due to begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday at which it will discuss scaling back its $85 billion of monthly bond buying. Opinion is divided on whether it will move this week or wait for January - or March - to start withdrawing the monetary stimulus that has helped support risk assets such as emerging markets.

Turkey has depended on cheap foreign capital to finance its large current account, and it is feared this could dry up when the United States begins trimming its stimulus.

Comert said Turkish markets were moving independently of other emerging markets, which were awaiting Wednesday’s Fed decision.

“I expect this trend to continue tomorrow and if we see no easing in local politics, this might lead to even more selling pressure in the Turkish markets.” ($1 = 2.0274 Turkish liras) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)