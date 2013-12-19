Turkish lira hits three-month low after Fed trims bond buying

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkish lira fell to three-month-lows on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve started trimming its bond buying programme, reducing the cheap funding available to finance Turkey’s gaping current account deficit.

Political uncertainties continued to weigh on Turkish shares after 52 people, including three cabinet ministers’ sons, prominent businessmen and local government officials, were detained on Tuesday in a corruption crackdown.

After months of agonising, the Fed decided late on Wednesday to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion a month but signalled it would keep interest rates near zero longer than previously promised.

U.S. bond buying has flooded emerging markets with inexpensive liquidity and allowed Turkey to finance its large current account deficit, running at around 7 percent of GDP, with cheap foreign money.

“The Fed’s action was modest and what we expected. I‘m pretty confident that the overall global environment will be supportive and in Turkey we see the current account situation improving because of lower oil prices,” said Lars Christensen, head of emerging markets research at Danske Bank.

“But the central bank has handled things badly. Turkish policy makers have for some time tried to make life harder for investors,” he said.

The Turkish central bank has refused to increase interest rates ahead of next year’s election season but in the last two central bank meetings, Turkish policy makers signalled more tightening through unorthodox means.

On Tuesday, the bank left rates on hold but cut the maximum amount of funding to the market through its one-week repo auctions and reduced its funding to primary dealers - a tightening of liquidity which should help support the lira.

The lira was weakened to 2.0603 against the dollar by 0746 GMT compared to 2.0480 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose sharply to 9.99 percent from 9.74 percent.

The main stock index fell 0.65 percent to 71,417 points, underperforming a 0.21 percent fall in the wider emerging markets index.

Turkey has also been shaken this week by the detentions of 52 people, the country’s biggest corruption probe since Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan swept to power in 2002.

Erdogan branded the probe a “dirty operation” to smear his administration and undermine the country’s progress.

But some analysts saw a silver lining.

“Markets say ‘ok we have hiccups, we have problems, but it’s not like anything is moving in a fundamentally different direction’” Christensen said.

“It’s a sign of how far Turkey has come in the last decade.” (Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Alister Doyle)