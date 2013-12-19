UPDATE 1-Graft inquiry, Fed decision hit Turkish assets

* 10-year bond yield lowest since Sept. 6

By Seda Sezer

ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened to a historic low against a euro/dollar basket and 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to the highest in more than three months as political tensions and the U.S. decision to start trimming its stimulus hit markets.

Dozens of people including three cabinet ministers’ sons, prominent businessmen and local government officials, have been detained this week in a corruption crackdown. Senior police officers have also been removed from duty.

The lira traded at 2.4582 by 1539 GMT against a euro-dollar basket. It weakened to 2.0780 against the dollar , near its all-time low of 2.0840 in September and compared to 2.0480 late on Wednesday. 

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose to 10.02 percent at the close, the highest since Sept. 6, compared to 9.74 percent on Wednesday.

“Uncertainties regarding Turkey are increasing with the bribery investigation, which started on Tuesday, making pressure on Turkish asset prices more clear,” said Ali Cakiroglu, a strategist at HSBC.

“Turkey-specific developments will determine whether Turkish markets will decouple negatively in coming days.”

Turkey has been shaken this week by the detentions of 52 people in the country’s biggest corruption probe since Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan swept to power in 2002. Istanbul’s police chief was removed from his post on Thursday.

Erdogan has branded the investigation a “dirty operation” to smear his administration and undermine the country’s progress.

Turkish assets also remained under pressure after Fed’s decision to start trimming its bond buying programme as it is among the most vulnerable emerging markets with its large current account deficit, running at around 7 percent of GDP.

The U.S. central bank said it would start to reel in its $85 billion of monthly bond buying from January, cutting the supply of cheap cash that has fuelled huge gains in emerging assets since 2009.

The main stock index closed down 3.24 percent to 69,100.02 points, underperforming a 0.45 percent fall in the wider emerging markets index. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Ralph Boulton)