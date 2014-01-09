UPDATE 1-Turkish lira touches new lows

* Lira hovering around new record lows

* Reuters poll says lira expected to stabilise in coming months

* Stocks resume trading after technical glitch, underperform EMs (Updates with poll, closing prices)

By Dasha Afanasieva

ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s public feud with Turkey’s judiciary and police over a corruption scandal shaking his government continued to weigh on Turkish markets on Thursday, with the lira touching record lows.

Turkish assets have been battered since mid-December by a wide-ranging corruption investigation which came to light with a series of dawn raids and arrests that led to the resignation of three ministers. Erdogan has rejected the accusations as an attempt by a U.S.-based cleric to taint his AK party before March local elections that will be a test of his support.

One of the main Turkish polls said on Thursday that the AK Party has seen its popularity slip since before the scandal but remains comfortably ahead of the main opposition.

“A weak showing by the AKP in the local elections might give grist to the mill of (Erdogan‘s) opponents within the AK Party - perhaps inspiring (President Abdullah) Gul and those around him to offer an alternative platform to sustain the AK Party’s legacy,” Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Standard Bank, said in a note.

But ratings agency Moody‘s, which raised Turkey’s sovereign credit rating to investment grade last May, said on Wednesday that domestic political risk was already embedded in its rating for the country.

The lira slipped slightly to 2.1850 by 1540 GMT from 2.1776 late on Wednesday, having touched an all-time low of 2.1980 earlier in the morning.

A Reuters poll showed on Wednesday that the lira is likely to stabilise against the dollar in coming months despite pressure on it due to capital flows out of emerging markets and political uncertainty.

Most traders expect the central bank eventually to hike interest rates to support the currency, but it has so far refused to do so for fear of slowing economic growth, especially before the elections.

Having been closed for several hours on Thursday because of a technical glitch, the main Istanbul stock index, closed down 1.36 percent at 66,413 points, underperforming the main emerging market index, which fell 0.94 percent.

The yield on Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond eased to 10.04 percent from 10.18 percent late on Wednesday. The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell back below 10 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)