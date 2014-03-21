FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish assets unsettled as Twitter ban raises political tension
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish assets unsettled as Twitter ban raises political tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkish bonds and stocks dropped on Friday after Turkey’s courts blocked access to Twitter, unnerving investors and raising uncertainty just days before local elections.

Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 11.24 percent from Thursday’s close of 11.12 percent.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.04 percent at 64,579 points, underperforming the emerging markets index, which was up 0.61 percent.

The lira weakened to 2.2448 in the morning against the dollar, from 2.2371 late on Thursday. By 1642 GMT it recovered slightly to 2.2344 against the dollar.

In the aftermath of the launch of a corruption probe, social media platforms in Turkey have been awash with alleged evidence of government wrongdoing in what Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has cast as a plot to unseat him before municipal polls on March 30. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.