Turkish markets mixed ahead of central bank rate-setting meeting

ISTANBUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Turkish markets were mixed on Thursday as investors traded on uncertainty over a monetary policy meeting later in the day.

The central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold despite political pressure to cut them, but it may take steps to add liquidity to the market.

By 0816 GMT the lira eased to 2.1462 to the dollar from 2.1425 late on Tuesday. Turkish markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

“We do not see a solid case for monetary easing, particularly in this meeting,” Finansbank economist Inan Demir wrote in a note. “Having said that, given the mounting political pressures on the bank, we cannot totally rule out the possibility of a policy rate cut either.”

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal opponent of high borrowing costs, urged the central bank to cut rates after his ruling party’s strong showing in March local elections, which he said had reduced political uncertainty.

That revived concern about the independence of the central bank, and Governor Erdem Basci hinted only days later at the possibility of eventually cutting rates.

The Istanbul stock market was trading 0.06 percent higher at 73,210.59 points.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield traded at 10.06 percent, down from 10.16 percent at Tuesday’s close. The 2-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.70 percent from 9.84 at Tuesday’s close. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)