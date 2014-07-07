Turkish lira steady as political, security issues hold market in check

ISTANBUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Turkish markets were steady on Monday with domestic political concerns and security issues along Turkey’s long borders with Syria and Iraq overshadowing optimism over strong U.S. jobs data.

The lira was firm at 2.1334 against the dollar by 0718 GMT from 2.1335 late on Friday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark government bond was flat at 8.38 percent.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.09 percent to 77,603.15, in line with the emerging markets share index which rose 0.11 percent.

“Turkish markets decouple negatively due to Iraq risks, rising oil prices and on question marks regarding a future government and who will lead the economy administration due to third term rule if Prime Minister Erdogan is elected as president,” HSBC strategist Fatih Keresteci said.

The ruling AK Party’s internal rules ban serving for more than three consecutive terms as a member of parliament.

Security issues were also at the forefront of the market’s psyche.

Forty nine Turks, who were seized in the northern city of Mosul by Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants on June 11, remain captive, although 32 truck drivers abducted by Sunni militants in Iraq were released on Thursday.

Turks will elect a president on Aug. 10 by popular vote for the first time, with a possible second round on Aug. 24 if there is no outright winner in the first round.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has declared his candidacy for a more powerful presidency, which opposition parties fear may entrench authoritarian rule.

Among shares in focus, carmaker Karsan rose 4.4 percent to 1.19 lira after saying it will seal an agreement with Chinese firm Wuhan Zhong to set up a production facility in China before Oct. 15. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Louise Ireland)