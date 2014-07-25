FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish lira, bonds steady, Turkcell shares jump on financing agreement
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish lira, bonds steady, Turkcell shares jump on financing agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Turkish assets were steady on Friday before a three-day market holiday next week, while markets shrugged off Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s call for deeper interest rate cuts.

Erdogan said on Friday interest rates were still too high and should be lowered, despite the central bank cutting its main interest rate by a total of 175 basis points since May.

Turkey’s central bank trimmed its main interest rate for a third consecutive month last week.

The lira stood at 2.0941 against the U.S. currency by 1640 GMT, little changed from 2.0920 early on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 8.73 percent, close to its lowest since last October, compared with 8.69 percent on Thursday.

Turkey’s Cukurova and Russian telecoms company Alfa have agreed the terms necessary to enable the financing for Cukurova to recover a disputed stake in telecoms firm Turkcell TCELL.IS, a British court said on Friday.

Shares in Turkcell closed 4.2 percent to close at 13.65 lira after the announcement.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.47 percent higher at 84,289.65 points, outperforming the wider emerging markets index which fell 0.22 percent.

Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.