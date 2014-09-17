FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lira up, Bank Asya shares drop to fresh lows
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish lira up, Bank Asya shares drop to fresh lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira edged off its weakest in 5-1/2 months on Wednesday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would maintain a pledge to keep rates low later in the day, giving riskier emerging market assets a breather.

Shares in Bank Asya fell 20 percent to 0.64 lira, extending this week’s losses to 48 percent due to uncertainty over its future amid what its chief executive described as a “smear campaign” to undermine it.

The lira firmed to 2.2073 against the dollar by 1441 GMT from 2.2140 late on Tuesday. Turkey is susceptible to changes in global liquidity conditions due to its large current account gap and investors are watching for the Fed’s latest statement after a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.

Istanbul’s main share index closed up 0.42 percent at 78,968.11 points, compared with a 0.95 percent gain in the emerging markets index.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 9.20 percent from 9.21 percent a day before. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
