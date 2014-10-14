FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish stocks rise with broader emerging markets
October 14, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish stocks rise with broader emerging markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Turkish equities firmed on Tuesday in line with broader emerging markets, with a steel pipe manufacturer leading the way after a contract was awarded to a consortium it is part of.

Borusan Mannesman rose more than 8 percent after saying the consortium had won a contract worth $420 million for the TANAP gas pipeline project.

Istanbul’s main share index rose 0.27 percent to 75,331 points, slightly outperforming the broader emerging markets index, which was up 0.16 percent.

The lira slipped slightly to 2.2760 per dollar by 0806 GMT from 2.2693 late on Monday, when the dollar posted its worst day in a year after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials hinted at delays in expected interest rate hikes.

Investors in emerging markets such as Turkey are nervous about a possible rise in U.S. interest rates, which would make higher-yielding but riskier assets less attractive.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell slightly to 9.24 percent from Monday’s 9.28 percent.

Markets appeared to shrug off reports that Turkish warplanes had attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in southeast Turkey on Sunday in the first significant air operation against the militants since the launch of a peace process two years ago. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Seda Sezer and Catherine Evans)

