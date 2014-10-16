FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish markets mixed amid global sell-off
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish markets mixed amid global sell-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkish markets were mixed on Thursday amid a sell-off in global markets due to increasing concerns over world economic growth after downbeat U.S. economic data.

The grim mood in markets following U.S. data sparked a safe-haven rally in U.S. treasuries on Wednesday, quashing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

Investors in emerging markets such as Turkey have become increasingly nervous about a possible rise in U.S. rates, which would make riskier, higher-yielding assets less attractive.

“Sharp moves in global markets do not seem like a good sign, but along with this, we should note that a change of Fed’s monetary policy could be positive for Turkey,” wrote HSBC strategist Fatih Keresteci in a note.

The lira eased slightly to 2.2670 per dollar by 0701 GMT from 2.2620 late on Wednesday.

Istanbul’s main share index rose 0.81 percent to 75,447.49 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which was down 0.37 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.11 percent from Wednesday’s 9 percent. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.