Turkish markets mixed amid global sell-off

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Turkish markets were mixed on Thursday amid a sell-off in global markets due to increasing concerns over world economic growth after downbeat U.S. economic data.

The grim mood in markets following U.S. data sparked a safe-haven rally in U.S. treasuries on Wednesday, quashing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

Investors in emerging markets such as Turkey have become increasingly nervous about a possible rise in U.S. rates, which would make riskier, higher-yielding assets less attractive.

“Sharp moves in global markets do not seem like a good sign, but along with this, we should note that a change of Fed’s monetary policy could be positive for Turkey,” wrote HSBC strategist Fatih Keresteci in a note.

The lira eased slightly to 2.2670 per dollar by 0701 GMT from 2.2620 late on Wednesday.

Istanbul’s main share index rose 0.81 percent to 75,447.49 points, underperforming the broader emerging markets index, which was down 0.37 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.11 percent from Wednesday’s 9 percent. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dominic Evans)