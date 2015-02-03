Turkish lira firms after central bank says to hold rate meeting on Feb. 24

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed to 2.4100 against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank said its monetary policy committee meeting will be on Feb. 24 as scheduled, quashing expectations of an early meeting after January inflation exceeded forecasts.

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said last week that if January inflation fall more than 1 percentage point the bank could hold an extraordinary MPC meeting to discuss rates.

The lira was at 2.4100 against the dollar by 0832 GMT versus 2.4330 before the inflation figures. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)