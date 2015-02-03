FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's lira firms vs dollar as c.bank rules out early rate cut
#Financials
February 3, 2015

Turkey's lira firms vs dollar as c.bank rules out early rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkish lira firmed to below 2.4 against the dollar on Tuesday, extending gains after the central bank ruled out holding an interim policy meeting where it was widely expected to trim interest rates.

Lira has gained to 2.3993 against the dollar compared with 2.4330 earlier today and a record low of 2.4483 hit last Friday. By 1404 GMT, it traded at 2.4010.

Higher than expected January inflation figures have prompted the central bank postpone assessing rates at a regular meeting scheduled on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Ece Toksabay)

