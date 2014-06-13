FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling rallies, rate futures point to BoE hike before year end
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Sterling rallies, rate futures point to BoE hike before year end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Sterling soared to 1-1/2 year highs against the euro on Friday while interest rate futures pointed to the first policy tightening in the UK before the end of the year after hawkish comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

Carney said on Thursday that interest rates could rise sooner than financial markets expect, in a surprisingly stark warning that monetary policy may start to tighten in less than a year.

The euro fell to 79.87 pence, down 0.22 percent on the day, and its lowest since November 2012.

The pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.6988, its highest since May 6 when it hit a high of $1.6997.

Short sterling futures fell across the strip <0#FSS:> pricing in the first hike by December.

The sterling overnight interbank average curve (SONIA) was also pointing to a chance of a rate hike by the end of the year, compared with the first quarter of 2015 on Thursday.

That is at least six months before the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to tighten policy and contrasts with the European Central Bank, which cut rates last week and is likely to ease policy in the coming months. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.