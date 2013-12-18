Sterling jumps after unemployment data beats forecasts

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sterling rose and gilt futures erased gains on Wednesday after unemployment fell by more than expected, raising expectations that UK interest rates could rise earlier than forecast.

The pound rose to a session high of $1.6365 to be 0.5 percent up this session after news that the ILO unemployment rate had fallen to 7.4 percent in October. Analysts had expected it to remain at 7.6 percent.

The Bank of England has set a 7 percent threshold before it starts to consider raising interest rates.

However, there was a note of caution as the Bank warned that Britain’s economic recovery may be at risk if sterling strengthens much further.

The euro fell to 84.03 pence from 84.355 pence beforehand.

March gilt futures erased gains to stand 35 ticks lower at 107.48. They were around 107.99 before release.