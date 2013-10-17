FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cost to insure U.S. debt against default drops
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Cost to insure U.S. debt against default drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The cost to insure U.S. government debt against default fell on Thursday as lawmakers reached a last-minute deal to lift the borrowing limit.

One-year credit default swaps fell 7 basis points to 51 bps, according to data provider Markit. That compared with an intra-day high of 75 bps on Wednesday, which was the highest since July 2011.

Five-year CDS fell 5 bps to 32 bps.

The temporary nature of the deal meant that short-term CDS continued to trade above longer-term ones. It is normally costlier to buy longer-term credit protection.

The current curve inversion - considered a classic sign of credit stress - reflects ongoing investor concern over a potential short-term default.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.