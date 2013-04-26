FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall, Bunds rise after U.S. GDP data
April 26, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

European shares fall, Bunds rise after U.S. GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - European shares fell, German Bunds rose and sterling hit a two-month high against the dollar on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy grew less than expected in the first quarter.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent annual rate, after growth nearly stalled at 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. The increase, however, missed economists’ expectations for a 3.0 percent growth pace.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares slightly extended losses after the U.S. data to trade 0.6 percent lower at 1,193.56 points. It was at 1,196 before the data release.

Bund futures rose to a session high of 146.63, up 43 ticks on the day following the data.

Sterling rose to a two-month high against the dollar of $1.5487 from around $1.5480 before the data was released and up 0.34 percent on the day.

