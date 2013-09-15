FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2013

US stock index futures, Treasury futures rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures and Treasury futures rallied on Monday as markets interpreted the withdrawal of Lawrence Summers from consideration to succeed Ben Bernanke as Federal Reserve chairman as dovish news for monetary policy.

The S&P E-mini futures jumped more than 1 percent, while the 10-year Treasury futures gained more than a full point in price.

Summers’ decision leaves Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, a well known dove, as front-runner for the top job. President Barack Obama said he has accepted Summers decision.

