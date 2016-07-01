FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield falls to four-year low
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield falls to four-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell sharply on Friday to its lowest level in four years, taking it within striking distance of record lows as investors brace for further monetary stimulus globally to offset the fallout of last week’s Brexit vote.

Treasury yields fell as low as 1.382 percent, their lowest level since July 2012 and within sight of a record low hit at that time, according to Reuters data.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said late on Thursday the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain’s economy over the summer after the shock of last week’s decision by voters to leave the European Union.

“The move in U.S. Treasuries is a further reaction from international investors to the Bank of England’s suggestions for more stimulus,” said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.