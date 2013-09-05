FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield highest since July 2011
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 11:41 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to its highest level in more than 25 months on Thursday ahead of several domestic economic reports that could solidify expectations about whether the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases in two weeks.

The benchmark 10-year note yield was last 2.951 percent, up 5.4 basis points from late on Wednesday. This was the highest level since July 29, 2011, according to Reuters data, when it hit an intraday high of 2.926 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
