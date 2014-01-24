FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield moves above 2.75 percent
January 24, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield moves above 2.75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields moved above 2.75 percent early Friday after falling near 2-month lows earlier on safehaven bids for bonds on worries about tightening credit conditions in China and a looming currency crisis in Argentina.

Those worries since Thursday have spurred selling in global stock markets and other riskier investments as investors scrambled into the relative safety of cash and U.S. and German government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.757 percent, down nearly 2 basis points from late on Thursday.

The 10-year yield fell to 2.706 percent earlier, which was the lowest intraday level since Nov. 26, according to Reuters data.

