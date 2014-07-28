FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year yields rise to highest in 2-1/2 weeks
July 28, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 2-year yields rise to highest in 2-1/2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries notes rose to its highest in 2-1/2 weeks early Monday afternoon after weak results at a $29 billion auction of new two-year notes, part of this week’s $93 billion in fixed-rate debt government debt supply.

The U.S. Treasury Department sold the latest two-year issue at a yield of 0.544 percent, the highest since May 2011.

Another aspect of the auction was the below-average purchases by investors, resulting in Wall Street dealers buying 58.7 percent of the supply, their biggest share since May 2013.

The two-year Treasuries yield last traded at 0.508 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Friday, while the yield on three-year notes rose more than 2 basis points at 0.996 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

