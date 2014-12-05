FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. two-year yield set for biggest rise in four years
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. two-year yield set for biggest rise in four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries notes was on pace on Friday for its steepest one-day rise in nearly four years as a surprisingly strong November jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates by mid-2015.

The two-year Treasuries yield was at 0.643 percent in late trading, up 10.3 basis points from late on Thursday. The increase was on track for its biggest one-day jump since late December 2010, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

