TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends loss to point

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its price loss to a point on Thursday after the U.S. Labor Department reported a drop in the number of newly jobless Americans in the latest week.

The 30-year bond, down 17/32 before the report, briefly extended its loss to a point afterwards, leaving its yield near 3.70 percent.

The number of Americans who filed new claims for state unemployment benefits in the week ended Saturday fell to 326,000, a 5-1/2-year low, from a revised 345,000 a week earlier.