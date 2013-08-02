TREASURIES-30-year bond extends gains to point after jobs data

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond price extended its gain to a point on Friday after the government reported July job growth that was more subdued than markets had banked on.

As traders covered short positions, the 30-year bond erased an early loss and advanced, eventually extending its gain to a point. Its yield eased to 3.70 percent from 3.76 percent late on Thursday.

The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring in July to 162,000. That was below Reuters’ consensus estimate of 184,000 new jobs.

But the jobless rate fell to 7.4 percent, the lowest in over four years.

The mixed signals could make the Federal Reserve more cautious about drawing down its huge economic stimulus program.