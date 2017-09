NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose a point on Friday, extending gains in light volume on buying spurred by weaker Wall Street stocks in the wake of disappointing results from Google and Microsoft .

The 30-year or long bond last traded up 31/32 in price with a yield of 3.577 percent, down 5.9 basis points from late on Thursday.