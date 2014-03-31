TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices fall over a point

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell more than a point early Monday as Wall Street stock prices added to initial gains, further reducing the appeal of lower-yielding government debt.

The 30-year bond was down as much 1-4/32 points in price before trimming its decline. The 30-year yield was 3.594 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Friday.

The 30-year yield was on track to fall 35 basis points for its first quarterly decline since the second quarter of 2012, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)