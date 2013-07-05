FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fall three full points
July 5, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 4 years

Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries fall three full points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries slumped three points on Friday after a solid payrolls report boosted speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its massive bond buying program soon.

The 30-year bond was down 3 points in price before more recently trading off 2-31/32 to yield 3.671 percent.

U.S. job growth was stronger than expected in June and the employment count for the prior two months was revised higher.

The healing in the labor market could lead the Fed to slow its buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage backed securities as soon as September, analysts said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
