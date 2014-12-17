FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 5-year yield rises to session highs
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 5-year yield rises to session highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The yield on U.S. five-year Treasuries climbed to session highs in late morning trading on Wednesday as traders pared safe-haven holdings in this maturity, prompted by further gains on Wall Street stocks and domestic oil futures.

The yield on five-year Treasuries notes was last 1.567 percent, up 4 basis points from Tuesday’s close after it hit a session peak of 1.571 percent earlier Wednesday.

Major U.S. stock indexes were sharply higher with the Standard & Poor’s 500 up 1.1 percent.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, spot crude futures was up 61 cents at $56.54 a barrel. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

