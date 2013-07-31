FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasuries widen losses after ADP report
July 31, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Treasuries widen losses after ADP report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries widened losses on Wednesday after a stronger-than-expected report on U.S. private-sector employment.

A report from payrolls processor ADP said private employers added 200,000 jobs in July, topping economists’ expectations. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 180,000 jobs. June’s private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 198,000 from the previously reported 188,000.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note <US10YT=RR, down 7/32 before the report, was down 16/32 afterwards. Its yield rose to 2.67 percent.

