TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices add gains after ADP jobs data

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended their earlier rise on Wednesday after data showed U.S. companies added fewer jobs than expected in September, supporting the view the Federal Reserve will stick to its current level of bond purchase stimulus in near future.

Payrolls processor ADP said U.S. companies added 166,000 jobs last month, fewer than the 180,000 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 10/32 in price with a yield of 2.614 percent, down nearly 4 basis points from late on Tuesday. Shortly before release of the ADP data, the 10-year note was up 3/32 in price with a yield of 2.639 percent.