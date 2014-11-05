FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session highs after ADP jobs data
November 5, 2014

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hit session highs after ADP jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields climbed to session highs early Wednesday after ADP reported the private sector added 230,000 jobs in October, signaling continued improvement in the domestic labor market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes hit a session peak of 2.368 percent shortly after the ADP data, which was a tad below a 3-1/2 week high set earlier this week. The 10-year yield was last 2.360 percent, up nearly 2 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

