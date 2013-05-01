FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices firm after U.S. ADP private-sector jobs data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices firm after U.S. ADP private-sector jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after a report from a payrolls processor showed modest U.S. private-sector job growth for April.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 7/32 after the report, its yield easing to 1.65 percent from 1.68 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year Treasury bond was up 17/32, its yield easing to 2.85 percent from 2.88 percent late on Tuesday.

The ADP National Employment Report said the U.S. private sector added 119,000 jobs in April, well below economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll for 150,000. It was the latest piece of data to suggest slower U.S. economic growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.