FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after ADP jobs data
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after ADP jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed losses on Thursday after payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies added 176,000 jobs in August, slightly below the 180,000 increase forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

There were expectations the ADP figure could be as high as 200,000, which would have raised expectations of a robust reading in Friday’s government payrolls report.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 10/32 lower with a yield of 2.936 percent, up 3.9 basis points from late on Wednesday. Shortly before the release of the ADP National Employment Report, the 10-year notes were down 13/32 in price with a yield of 2.947 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.