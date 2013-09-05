TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses after ADP jobs data

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed losses on Thursday after payroll processor ADP said U.S. companies added 176,000 jobs in August, slightly below the 180,000 increase forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

There were expectations the ADP figure could be as high as 200,000, which would have raised expectations of a robust reading in Friday’s government payrolls report.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 10/32 lower with a yield of 2.936 percent, up 3.9 basis points from late on Wednesday. Shortly before the release of the ADP National Employment Report, the 10-year notes were down 13/32 in price with a yield of 2.947 percent.