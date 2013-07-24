TREASURIES-Prices fall further as 5-yr auction sees low demand

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended their losses and yields rose to session highs as the U.S. Treasury sale of $35 billion in new five-year notes met with relatively low demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio for the new notes was 2.46, equal to the June auction, which was the lowest since September 2009.

The U.S. government will sell an additional $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, the final leg in this week’s $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 27/32 in price to yield 2.62 percent, the highest since July 15.