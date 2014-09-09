U.S. sells 3-year notes at highest yield since 2011

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department sold $27 billion of three-year notes at 1.066 percent, the highest yield at an auction of this maturity since April 2011, Treasury data released on Tuesday showed.

The Treasury planned to sell $21 billion of a prior 10-year note issue on Wednesday and to add $13 billion to a 30-year bond issue that it introduced in August on Thursday.

Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 33.11 percent at the latest three-year note supply, their smallest share since June.

Large money managers, smaller bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 20.27 percent of the three-year supply, which was higher than the 19.03 percent they bought in August.

Primary dealers or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 46.63 percent of the supply, which was larger than August’s 44.77 percent.

The ratio of the amount of the bids submitted by the three groups to the amount of the three-year notes offered came in at 3.17, which was higher than August’s 3.03 but below its recent 12-month average of 3.30. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)