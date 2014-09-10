Indirect bidders buy over half of U.S. 10-year note supply

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Large investment firms, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders on Wednesday bought 53.01 percent at an auction of the $21 billion in benchmark U.S. 10-year government debt, Treasury data showed.

This was this largest share purchase from this group since December 2011 when they bought 61.87 percent of the $21 billion in 10-year notes offered.

Wednesday’s 10-year note sale was the second part of this week’s $61 billion in coupon-bearing Treasuries supply. The Treasury will sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. It sold $27 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday.

Heavy demand from indirect bidders resulted in smaller awards for direct bidders which include smaller bond dealers, and primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve.

Direct bidders bought 13.47 percent of the latest 10-year supply, which was their smallest share purchase since December when they bought 10.57 percent.

Primary dealers bought 33.51 percent, which was their smallest share since May when they bought 29.10 percent.

The auction’s bid-to-cover ratio or the amount of total bids submitted versus the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.71, below the 2.83 a month earlier.

The yield on the latest 10-year note supply was 2.535 percent, nearly 10 basis points higher than the yield at the 10-year auction in August. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)