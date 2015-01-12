TREASURIES-U.S. yield fall accelerates after three-year auction

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A decline in U.S. Treasuries yields gathered momentum Monday afternoon after strong results at a $24 billion three-year note auction spurred investors to buy more government debt.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell to session lows, holding above 1.90 percent, while the 30-year bond yield broke below 2.50 percent.

Short- and medium-dated yields touched multi-week lows.

The three-year yield fell to its lowest since Dec. 2, last trading at 0.899 percent, while five-year yields hit their lowest intraday point since Oct. 21, and were last at 1.395 percent, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)