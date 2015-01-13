FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated yields rise briefly after 10-year supply
January 13, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated yields rise briefly after 10-year supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields increased briefly early on Tuesday afternoon on mildly disappointing results at a $21 billion auction of 10-year government debt supply.

The second part of this week’s $58 billion in fixed-rate Treasuries supply fetched a yield of 1.930 percent, above what traders had expected.

Bidding at the second reopening of a 10-year note issue introduced in November cooled from the blistering pace set in December.

On the open market, the yield on the 10-year Treasuries note rose to 1.935 percent before slipping to 1.915 percent, little changed on the day.

The 30-year Treasuries yield approached its session high near 2.530 percent shortly after the 10-year auction before easing to 2.505 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

