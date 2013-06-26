FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sells 5-year notes at highest yield in nearly 2 years
June 26, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. sells 5-year notes at highest yield in nearly 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $35 billion worth of new five-year debt at its highest yield in almost two years as investors held back due to worries about less Federal Reserve stimulus and quarter-end balance sheet constraints.

The latest five-year auction followed a lightly bid two-year note sale on Tuesday, raising concerns about demand for the $29 billion in seven-year debt supply for sale on Thursday.

This five-year issue fetched a yield of 1.484 percent, the highest level since July 2011 and half a basis point higher than what traders had expected.

