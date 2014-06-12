U.S. 29-year 11-month bonds high yield 3.444 pct

(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts, no change to text in this item.)
WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 29-year 11-month bonds brought these results: 29-YEAR 11-MONTH BONDS YIELDS
High 3.444 pct
Median 3.424 pct
Low 3.370 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES
Price 98.713795
Accepted at high 75.40 pct
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.69
AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)
Total accepted 13,000,001,400
Total public bids tendered 34,996,451,400
Competitive bids accepted 12,992,125,000
Noncompetitive bids accepted 7,876,400
Fed add-ons 0
Primary Dealer Tendered 21,626,600,000
Primary Dealer Accepted 3,440,310,000
Direct Bidder Tendered 3,611,000,000
Direct Bidder Accepted 2,827,000,000
Indirect Bidder Tendered 9,750,975,000
Indirect Bidder Accepted 6,724,815,000 BOND DETAILS
Issued date June 16, 2014
Maturity date May 15, 2044
For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION (Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8395, fax +1 202 898-8383, washington.economic.newsroom@reuters.com)