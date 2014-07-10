FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices turn lower after auction
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices turn lower after auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices turned lower Thursday after relatively weak results at an additional sale of $13 billion worth of an existing 30-year bond, the last of this week’s $61 billion in fixed-rate government debt supply.

On the open market, 30-year bond prices were down 6/32 with a yield of 3.368 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Wednesday.

Before the Treasury Department released the results of the 30-year auction, 30-year bond prices were little changed on the day with a yield of 3.360 percent.

The latest 30-year bond supply fetched a yield of 3.369 percent, which was the lowest in 13 months but still came in 1 basis point higher than what traders had expected.

Overall demand for the 30-year issue introduced in May was below its long-term average. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.40, lower than June’s 2.69 which was the highest since February 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.