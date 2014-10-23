TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall further after weak TIPS sale

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows early Thursday afternoon following a disappointing $7 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

The amount of bids to the amount offered or bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.29, which was the weakest level since 2001, analysts said.

The poor bidding at the latest 30-year TIPS auction spurred more selling on the open market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell as much as 19/32 in price to yield 2.30 percent shortly after the auction results were released. They last traded down 16/32 in price with a 2.287 percent yield, up nearly 6 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)