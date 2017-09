NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields climbed further on Thursday with 30-year bond yields hitting the highest in two weeks following poor demand at a $13 billion reopening of an older 30-year bond issue.

In early afternoon trading, the 30-year bond’s yield was last up 7.4 basis points at 2.595 percent, while the benchmark 10-year note’s yield was up 6.3 basis points at 1.958 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)