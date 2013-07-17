FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim gains after Fed's Beige Book
July 17, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim gains after Fed's Beige Book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains slightly on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve report on regional business conditions suggested the U.S. economy continued to expand at a modest to moderate pace through early July.

The Fed’s Beige Book, released two weeks before Fed policy-makers meet, said factories in many of the 12 districts reported increases in new orders, shipments or production.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded 8/32 higher in price at 2.502 percent, down 3.2 basis points from late on Tuesday. Prior to the Beige Book release, the 10-year note was up 10/32 with a yield of 2.496 percent.

