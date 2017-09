NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank still expects to pare back its bond purchase program this year but left open the option to change the plan depending on the economy.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.52 percent, down from around 2.55 percent before Bernanke’s testimony.