NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to modest gains on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke expressed cautious optimism on the economy and said the central bank will stick to a stimulative policy even as it buys fewer bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 2/32 in price to yield 2.982 percent, down fractionally from late on Thursday.