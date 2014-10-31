FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold near session highs after BOJ move
#Market News
October 31, 2014

TREASURIES-U.S. yields hold near session highs after BOJ move

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields held near their session highs in early U.S. trading on Friday in the aftermath of the Bank of Japan's stunning move to expansion of its asset-purchase program in an effort to boost its economy.

The central bank of the world's third biggest economy decided to increase the pace at which it expands base money to about 80 trillion yen ($726 billion) per year. Previously, the BOJ targeted an annual increase of 60-70 trillion yen.

The BOJ also decided to boost its purchases of domestic government debt by about 30 trillion yen and extend the average duration of JGB holdings to around 10 years.

The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries notes was 2.332 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from late on Thursday. It touched a session peak of 2.359 percent at 3:26 a.m. (0726 GMT), according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)

