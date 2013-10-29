TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bond prices near session lows

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped near session lows on Tuesday after a private report showed U.S. home values appreciated at a faster-than-expected pace in August, suggesting resilience in the housing sector after a surge in mortgage rates this summer.

Standard & Poor’s and Case-Shiller said its composite index of home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas rose 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in August, higher than the 0.6 percent increase projected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded 16/32 lower at 100 in price with a yield of 3.629 percent. It hit a session low of 99-31/32 with a yield of 3.626 percent shortly after the S&P/Case-Shiller data.