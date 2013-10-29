FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bond prices near session lows
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bond prices near session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices slipped near session lows on Tuesday after a private report showed U.S. home values appreciated at a faster-than-expected pace in August, suggesting resilience in the housing sector after a surge in mortgage rates this summer.

Standard & Poor’s and Case-Shiller said its composite index of home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas rose 0.9 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in August, higher than the 0.6 percent increase projected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The 30-year Treasury bond last traded 16/32 lower at 100 in price with a yield of 3.629 percent. It hit a session low of 99-31/32 with a yield of 3.626 percent shortly after the S&P/Case-Shiller data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.